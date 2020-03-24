ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $330.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.00. 3,370,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

