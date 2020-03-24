SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) CTO Travis Whitton Sells 25,381 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,945.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 123,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,509. SharpSpring Inc has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on SharpSpring from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

