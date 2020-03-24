Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 1,011,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306,559 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

