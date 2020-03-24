Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.5% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Sherwin-Williams worth $156,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $54.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $450.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,150. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.79 and its 200 day moving average is $559.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

