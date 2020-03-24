Shift Achieves Market Capitalization of $301,530.22 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Shift has a market capitalization of $301,530.22 and approximately $427.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shift has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,817,482 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.