Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $234.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

