Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.19 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.