Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Insider Steven (Steve) Crane Buys 25,000 Shares

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Steven (Steve) Crane purchased 25,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,500.00 ($35,815.60).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of A$3.19 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.76.

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

