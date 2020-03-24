Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SSTI opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $303.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

