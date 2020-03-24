Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.84% of Sientra worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. Analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

