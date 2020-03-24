Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

