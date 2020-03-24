Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of SPG traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,096. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $186.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

