SingularityNET Market Cap Tops $7.19 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, IDEX and DragonEX. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $118,693.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

