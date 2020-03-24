Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,977,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,896. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.