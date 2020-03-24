SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Citigroup increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 29,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,557. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

