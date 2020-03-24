Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,198 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

AAP stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 87,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,553. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

