Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,196,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,425,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,492. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

