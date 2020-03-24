Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,200 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 63,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,576. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

