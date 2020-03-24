Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 8,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 669,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after acquiring an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 337,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,065. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.