Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

SNA stock traded up $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 449,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,705 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

