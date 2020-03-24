Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 60,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,097. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

