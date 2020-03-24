Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,928 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

RF traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892,612. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

