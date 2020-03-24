Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 20,000 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,364,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 81,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 513,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621,176. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.