Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,700 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

OTEX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

