Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 7,300 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NYSE:BEN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 592,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

