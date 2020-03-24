Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 8,400 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after acquiring an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,963,000 after acquiring an additional 308,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

