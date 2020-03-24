Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.30.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $12.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.