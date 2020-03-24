Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $155.71. 54,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,480. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

