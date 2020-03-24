Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after buying an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after buying an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.73.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.