Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 360.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in L3Harris by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,560,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE LHX traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.50. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

