Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of El Paso Electric worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 42,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

