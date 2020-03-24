Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.06 Million Stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Xencor worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 32,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.