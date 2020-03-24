Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.07 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.57. 102,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,560,562 shares of company stock valued at $189,130,960 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

