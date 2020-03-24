Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $9,228,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 2,390,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 7,568,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,218. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.