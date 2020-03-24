Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,929,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,982. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.