Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $99,795,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 65,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

