Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 61,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

