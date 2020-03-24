Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

UDR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.