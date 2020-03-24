Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 725.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 2,864,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,181. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

