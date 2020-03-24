Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

