Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 751,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

