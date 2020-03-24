Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 5,159,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

