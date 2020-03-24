Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

GPC stock traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

