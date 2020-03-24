Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,527,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,049,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 902,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

