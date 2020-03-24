Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,582 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 5,534,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.