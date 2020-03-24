Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after buying an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE:LW traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 1,967,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

