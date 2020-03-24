Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,103,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,450,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 110,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

MRVL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 920,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,109,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

