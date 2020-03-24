Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 100,378 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 2,098,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,441,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.