Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:PFG traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 221,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,987. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.