Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,554 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.